Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Resolve people's grievances: Peddapalli In-charge DRO K Narasimha Murthy

Resolve people
Highlights

Giving more importance to the people’s grievances, the officials of concerned departments must solve them immediately without keeping them in pending,...

Peddapalli: Giving more importance to the people's grievances, the officials of concerned departments must solve them immediately without keeping them in pending, ordered in-charge District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Narasimha Murthy.

He participated in the Grievance Day programme at the Collectorate in Peddapalli on Monday and received as many as 52 grievances from the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge DRO ordered the officials to attend the Grievance Day without fail, which will be conducted on every Monday. By receiving grievances during Prajavani programme and by receiving calls during Dial Your Collector programme personally, the officials can pursue the issues and can solve them at the earliest. People from all walks of life from distant places will come here to attend the Grievance Day and will submit their applications seeking solution to their problems.

They must not come to the Collectorate again and again over the same problem, the in-charge DRO stated.

The officials of concerned departments, who receive the petitions from the people must solve them as early as possible. It is their minimum responsibility to respond immediately for solving people's issues, Narasimha Murthy ordered. Collectorate's Administrative Officer Prasad along with other officials of concern departments were present in the Grievance Day.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi30 Dec 2019 2:50 PM GMT

Big Breaking: Fire broke out at PM Narendra Modi' residence at Lok Kalyan Marg

Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th...


Top