Resolve people's grievances: Peddapalli In-charge DRO K Narasimha Murthy

Peddapalli: Giving more importance to the people's grievances, the officials of concerned departments must solve them immediately without keeping them in pending, ordered in-charge District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Narasimha Murthy.



He participated in the Grievance Day programme at the Collectorate in Peddapalli on Monday and received as many as 52 grievances from the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge DRO ordered the officials to attend the Grievance Day without fail, which will be conducted on every Monday. By receiving grievances during Prajavani programme and by receiving calls during Dial Your Collector programme personally, the officials can pursue the issues and can solve them at the earliest. People from all walks of life from distant places will come here to attend the Grievance Day and will submit their applications seeking solution to their problems.

They must not come to the Collectorate again and again over the same problem, the in-charge DRO stated.

The officials of concerned departments, who receive the petitions from the people must solve them as early as possible. It is their minimum responsibility to respond immediately for solving people's issues, Narasimha Murthy ordered. Collectorate's Administrative Officer Prasad along with other officials of concern departments were present in the Grievance Day.