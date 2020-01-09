Retired ASI dies in road accident in Vikarabad
A retired ASI died in a road accident near Sultanpur gate in Vikarabad district on Thursday. The mishap took place when car rammed into his two-wheeler.
The victim, Sayilu who suffered serious injuries died on the spot. Passersby alerted the police who registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.
On January 7, 2020 - a sub-inspector, a constable and a homeguard sustained minor injuries in separate road accidents. Two police patrol vehicles met with the accidents in Hyderabad while one accident took place in Vikarabad.
