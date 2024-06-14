Live
US Consul Highlights Surge In Indian Student Visas Amid Educational Opportunities
According to Melinda Pavek, the US consul in Kolkata, a significant number of students from eastern India, including the northeast, are heading to the US for higher education this year. During the 8th Annual Student Visa Day in Kolkata, she mentioned that thousands of students from this region would be part of the largest delegation of Indian students to the US.
Currently, there are approximately 270,000 Indian students in the US, comprising over a quarter of all international students. In 2023, the US embassy issued a record 140,000 student visas and expects even more applications in 2024. To manage this surge, the embassy has begun interviews earlier and reduced visa wait times by over 70% in the past year.
The US embassy and consulates in India have adapted their processes to accommodate the growing number of student visa applications, emphasizing the importance of education and providing additional support for applicants. Pavek noted a particular interest among Indian students in fields like computer science, AI, engineering, chemistry, and physics.
Additionally, to enhance English skills and support women entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, the US consulate offers specialized communication training. Despite recent reports of Indian students facing visa issues, Pavek assured that genuine students are welcome in the US.
On June 13, the US Consular Team interviewed over 3,900 student visa applicants across India.