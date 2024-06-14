‘Committee Kurrollu’promises a heart-warming nostalgic journey

Niharika Konidela's upcoming film, "Committee Kurrollu," has generated considerable excitement, promising to take audiences on a heartwarming and nostalgic journey. The film, which has completed shooting and is currently in post-production, is set for a worldwide theatrical release in August.

The makers have adopted a unique promotional strategy, keeping fans intrigued with captivating glimpses. Following the positive reception of the released songs, they have now unveiled a teaser that beautifully captures the essence of childhood innocence.

The teaser transports viewers back to carefree days, showcasing heartwarming memories of the lead characters. Scenes of sharing idlis at a local eatery, splashing under a pump set, playing cricket, and celebrating festivals together are set against picturesque, natural backdrops, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

The teaser concludes with a poignant question, hinting at the inevitable changes that come with adolescence and the potential shifts in friendships. While plot details remain under wraps, the teaser successfully delivers a taste of the youthful energy and heartfelt nostalgia that "Committee Kurrollu" promises.

The film features a talented cast of newcomers, including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwant Pendyala, Trinath Verma, and others. This fresh ensemble is making their debut under the banner of Pink Elephant Pictures, with Niharika Konidela producing. The film is directed by Yadhu Vamsi, with dialogues penned by Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla.

Niharika Konidela is excited to expand Pink Elephant Pictures' portfolio from web series and short films to feature films, collaborating with Sree Radha Damodar Studios for this venture. Director Yadhu Vamsi aims to deliver a captivating and nostalgic cinematic experience for audiences.









