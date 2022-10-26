Revanth alleges BJP, TRS 'conspiracies' to destroy Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy has said that some leaders, who 'rose to fame and new political heights', had betrayed the party. At the same time, the BJP government at the Centre was misusing the CRPF and the Election Commission, he said, and asked the cadre to teach both the BJP and TRS a fitting lesson in the Munugodu by-poll.

In an open letter to the Congress workers in the State, he said that conspiracies were being hatched by both the BJP and the ruling TRS to destroy the Congress.

"All efforts are being made to corner the Congress. Unfortunately, leaders, who rose to fame and new political heights, have betrayed us," Reddy said that Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi was attacked during her road show "Should we remain calm as mute spectators when our women are being attacked?", he asked. Some leaders stooped to new low, he added.

To ensure that the Congress lost in Munugode, Reddy said rules were being violated at will by the State and Union governments. While the Centre was misusing the CRPF and Election Commission, the TRS was also violating rules, he alleged.

Considering the decades-long fight and people's aspirations, AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi had made Telangana a reality but conspiracies were being hatched to destroy the party in the State, he claimed, adding that such attempts should be countered with a united fight by the Congress.