Revanth cajoles Venkat Reddy with apology

Hyderabad: In a bid to end cold war in the party, State CongressChief A Revanth Reddy tendered unconditional apology to party senior leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who announced not to take part in the byelection campaign and party meetings in Munugodu.

Revanth released a video and tendered unconditional public apology to Venkat Reddy. He said that he was taking up the responsibility for the comments made by the party leaders against Venkat Reddy and added that the usage of such insulting language was not good for any party leader . He also said the issue was referred to the State party's disciplinary committee to take action against party leader A Dayakar who made controversial comments against Reddy at the recently held programme.

In a quick reaction, Venkat Reddy reiterated his demand to take serious action against Dayakar . He made it clear that public apology of the TPCC chief was not enough for the comments made by Dayakar and said that the party should suspend Dayakar from the party immediately. He would think of taking part in the padayatra after the suspension of Dayakar from the party.

Dayakar also responded to the comments made by Venkat Reddy and said that he was once again apologising to the latter for hurting him with his comments. He had already sent a written apology to Venkat Reddy earlier.

Senior Congress leader and Former minister R. Damodar Reddy appealed to Venkat Reddy to bury the difference and join the campaign for the party in the by-election. Stating that Venkat Reddy is the star campaigner of the party, he said that a star campaigner did not require any invitation to campaign for the party. He also said that Venkat Reddy should also coordinate with all the party leaders being the star campaigner.