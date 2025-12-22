Revanth challenges KCR to come for debate in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A RevanthReddy on Sunday challenged BRS president and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao for a debate in the Assembly on who mortgaged the interests of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh when it came to sharing of Krishna waters. He alleged that it was the KCR government which wrote death warrants to three Telangana districts, including Mahbubnagar, by not objecting to illegal irrigation projects taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

“KCR gave away Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam, effectively signing a death warrant for the people of Telangana. Out of 811 TMCs, KCR gave 512 TMCs to Andhra Pradesh and only 299 TMCs to Telangana, thus writing the death warrant. No other leader did the kind of betrayal to Telangana than what KCR had done to the state,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Revanth Reddy further said that the state government was ready to conduct the Assembly session from January 2. “KCR should come for debate on Krishna waters. It’s good that KCR came out of the farmhouse after a long hiatus,” he said. Had KCR obstructed to the Pothireddypadu and Muchumarri projects of AP, then the Krishna River water situation could not have been like this today, the CM pointed out. In a chit chat with the media persons on Sunday night at his residence, Revanth Reddy said that the Assembly would discuss Godavari waters issue for one day and one more day would be allocated to debate the Krishna waters issue.

Describing KCR as an economic terrorist, the Chief Minister alleged that the BRS president pushed Telangana into a debt trap by borrowing over Rs 8 lakh crore in loans when his party was in power.

Revanth Reddy further alleged that the BJP did not order CBI enquiry into the Kaleshwaram project as it has an understanding with BRS. “BRS and BJP are the same,” he said.