Revanth conducts high-level review meeting on industries

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has proposed to set up industrial zones between ORR (Outer Ring Road) and the proposed Regional Ring Road around the Greater Hyderabad limits. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to identify 500 to 1000 acres of land outside the Outer Ring Road and inside the RRR to set up industrialzones. These zones would be located within 50to 100 km from the Airports, National Highways and State highways.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on industrial development at BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on Monday, attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Planning minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Revanth Reddy made it clear that the lands which are to be acquired to set up industries would be uncultivable barren lands. The policy to acquire the barren lands would not harm the farmers and also helps decentralization of the development with less pollution. The officials have been asked to provide complete details about the lands allocated to set up industries in the State and the lands that are not being used for the purpose of industrial development.

The CM said that the establishment of non–polluting industries will be given priority and asked the officials to suggest alternatives in the case of Nacharam, Jeedimetla, Katedan for industrial development in Hyderabad. CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to studythe policies adopted by West Asia and European countries on the steps to be taken to set up bulk drug product companies.

The Chief Minister said that priority would also be given to set up the industries in the old nine districts by identifying barren lands. All the upcoming industries would be established away from the residential areas. This initiative would help to acquire the lands at lower prices and the farmers will also extend their support for land acquisition. Steps would be taken to ensure that industries use solar power instead of thermal power. The Chief Ministerinquired about the status of IDPL lands in Balanagar industrial area and ordered a comprehensive report.

Revanth also asked the officials to envisage appropriate plans to develop the villages as model villages in the State.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said that the State government is according priority to the decentralization of industrial growth. Big chunk of land has been allotted to many companies to set up industries in different parts of the state. The CM ordered the officials to submit a detailed report on how many industries have been set up in the allotted lands andtheir present status, officials said.