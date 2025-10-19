Revanth deceving BCs over reservations: Eatala

Hyderabad; BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving backward classes (BCs) over reservations. Participating in the BC bandh at Jubilee Bus Station, Rajender said both the current Congress and the previous BRS governments had failed to implement BC reservations sincerely.

Speaking to newsmen, the BJP MP claimed that the BCs constitute 52 per cent of Telangana’s population, not 42 percent as stated by the government. “If I am wrong, I will quit politics”, he declared adding that the BCs are ‘rulers, not beggars’. Rajender criticised the Congress for giving insignificant portfolios to 3 BC ministers, and said that eight BC ministers should have been in the state cabinet. He also questioned the lack of BCs in nominated posts.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, Eatala said the BJP would make a ‘BC CM in Telangana’ and noted that 27 OBC ministers serve in Modi’s cabinet.

He vowed to continue the movement until 42 percent reservations are implemented in local bodies and legislatures, urging BCs to unite for political empowerment. “Just as we achieved the dream of Telangana, BCs can achieve political power too. Let’s unite and fight until our rightful share is realized”, he noted.