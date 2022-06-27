Revanth demands Centre to withdraw Agnipath scheme

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday took part in a Satyagraha protest programme held by the party with a demand to withdraw the Controversial Agnipath scheme at Malkajgiri Assembly constituency of the State. The protest was presided over by DCC president Nandikanti Sridhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the entire country was living in peace due to the fight of the soldiers, who are protecting the borders of the country by keeping their lives at risk. He said that the Congress party had worked for the development of the country with 'Jai Kisan and Jai Jawan' slogans.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that Modi had brought the Agnipath scheme to help his industrialists' friends Adani and Ambani. He asked Modi as to how he would reduce the contract period of the soldiers from the existing 15 years to just four years. He said that those who join the armed forces at the age of 17 would become an employee after the completion of his four year contract period. Stating that the State police undergo a training period of nine months, he wondered as to how the defence ministry would complete the training of the soldiers in just six months under the Agnipath scheme? He asked Modi if he did not like the policies introduced by the Congress party besides asking the PM if he also did not want the freedom of the country?

Referring to the statements of the Central government that it is following the policies of Israel, he termed them as shameful statements.

Reddy said that it was disastrous that the India was being compared to a country which does not even have one crore population while noting that the population of Israel is less than the population of GHMC. Stating that the Israeli government is implementing the four year contract policy in order to attract its youth towards the armed forces, he said that Israel did not have the problem of unemployment and added that India has a serious problem of unemployment. He asked the Central government as to who would support those who exit the armed forces after serving it for four years?

He made it clear that the children of poor people were opting for careers in the armed forces of the country. Referring to the recent violent incidents at Secunderabad railway station, he said that the aspirants of the armed forces posts attacked the railway station as their written examination was cancelled by the authorities concerned after clearing the physical fitness tests two years back. Talking about the funeral procession of youngster Rakesh, who died during the police gun shooting at the Secunderabad railway station, he alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders had turned the funeral procession into their political rally.

He said that the State police filed attempt to murder cases against the aspirants of the armed forces posts besides the criminal cases filed by the railway police. He called upon the people of the State to teach a befitting lesson to PM Modi and CM KCR.

He demanded the authorities concerned to leave the innocent aspirants, who are kept in jails while punishing the actual accused in a special court. He said that Modi had served ED notices to their party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as the two were cornering the PM on several public problems. He warned Modi that he would be wiped out if their leader Sonia Gandhi stepped into the office of the ED.

Speaking further, Revanth demanded CM KCR to give clarity over the policies of PM Modi. He asked the CM to hold protest programs on July 1 and 2 against the PM and the Central government besides convening a special session of the State Assembly. He also asked KCR to stand by the aspirants of the armed forces posts besides asking him to meet Union Defence Minister urging him to withdraw all the illegal cases filed against the aspirants. He made it clear that the Congress party would stand by all the armed forces posts aspirants and added that the party would bear the costs of court cases and other expenditure of the aspirants. He made it clear that the party would fight against the Central government until it rolled backed the Agnipath scheme as it rolled back its three controversial farm laws in the country.