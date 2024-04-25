Revanth fielding dummy candidates to benefit BJP: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that giving 10 seats to the party would enable its supremo K Chandrashekar Rao to reclaim political dominance in the state and advocate for people's development.

Rao predicted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would halt all the schemes if the Congress were to gain more seats in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, banking on the assumption that irrespective of fulfilling promises, people would vote for him.

The BRS leader took part in a roadshow during the nomination program of party’s Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Lakshma Reddy. He pointed out that Revanth Reddy had failed to fulfill his promises to the constituency, being notably absent from parliamentary duties and inaccessible to the people. Rama Rao said, “If you want the schemes promised by Congress to be implemented, BRS should win.” He accused Revanth Reddy of fielding a dummy candidate from Congress in Malkajgiri to benefit Modi, noting that such strategies have been deployed in multiple places by the Congress to aid Modi.

Turning attention to BJP's track record, Rao criticised their lack of support for Hyderabad's growth, questioning why the BJP had not initiated significant infrastructure projects despite being in power for ten years. He lamented the rising prices under Modi's rule, expressing skepticism about BJP's electoral prospects and asserting that only BRS has the courage to challenge BJP's dominance.