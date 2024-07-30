Revanth holds talks on Vikarabad-Krishna rly line

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met railway officials on Monday and discussed the proposed Vikarabad-Krishna railway line. During the meeting, railway chief engineer Subrahmanyan explained the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line will be laid via Kodangal, Parigi, Makthal, and Narayanapet, among others.

According to the officials, at present, South Central Railway (SCR) is conducting a survey that will assess the technical and economic viability of the project, taking into account factors such as terrain, land acquisition, and potential ridership.

Once the survey is completed and the project is approved, construction of the new railway line will begin. Revanth Reddy made many suggestions on the route map of the 145 kms railway line to be constructed with Rs 3,500 crore. MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Vakati Srihari, Parnika Reddy, and officials participated in the meeting.