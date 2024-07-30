Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: High bacteria levels in River Seine force organisers to postpone triathlon event
- First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy
- Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
Revanth holds talks on Vikarabad-Krishna rly line
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met railway officials on Monday and discussed the proposed Vikarabad-Krishna railway line. During the meeting, railway chief engineer Subrahmanyan explained the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line will be laid via Kodangal, Parigi, Makthal, and Narayanapet, among others.
According to the officials, at present, South Central Railway (SCR) is conducting a survey that will assess the technical and economic viability of the project, taking into account factors such as terrain, land acquisition, and potential ridership.
Once the survey is completed and the project is approved, construction of the new railway line will begin. Revanth Reddy made many suggestions on the route map of the 145 kms railway line to be constructed with Rs 3,500 crore. MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Vakati Srihari, Parnika Reddy, and officials participated in the meeting.