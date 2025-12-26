Revanth incurs BRS leaders’ wrath over derogatory remarks

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Thursday strongly objected to the language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against their party leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, predicting that the CM’s political downfall had begun from Kodangal.

Several BRS leaders reacted sharply to Revanth Reddy’s comments during a meeting in Kodangal with newly elected Sarpanches. Assembly party whip K.P. Vivekanand warned the Chief Minister, saying, “Your political downfall has begun in Kodangal, and the promises you made are now turning into curses.”

Vivekanand added, “Revanth Reddy claims he was not speaking disrespectfully—but is this your version of respect? Calling KCR a broker, saying he would hang himself at Mallannasagar, repeatedly using abusive language—this is shameful. The people of Telangana are embarrassed to see such language from their Chief Minister.”

He warned, “Forget about a two-thirds majority in 2029; let’s see if you even win a single seat. The people of Telangana are ready to teach you and your party a harsh lesson.”

Senior leader Marri Janardhan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy appeared to have cried before attending the meeting and accused him of diverting attention from the Palamuru and Rangareddy issues while using abusive language.

He challenged, “If you have courage, come without police protection and ask women whether they received Rs 2,500. Hold a special Assembly session and abuse KCR, KTR, Harish Rao, and their families. Did the people vote for this behaviour?”

Former MLA Rasamayi Balakishan said the situation in Telangana was deplorable, adding, “Even young children are frightened by Revanth Reddy’s speeches. People are weeping uncontrollably over his behaviour. It is a misfortune that he has become the Chief Minister.”

He also remarked that the Congress party, in power in three states, is likely to lose Karnataka soon.