Revanth invites KCR, Oppn netas for unveiling of TG Talli statue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited opposition leaders KCR, Kishan Reddy, and others for the concluding day events of the PrajapalanaVijayotsavalu, including the unveiling of the Telangana Talli Statue in the Secretariat. He reiterated that as a healthy Opposition the BRS leaders should engage in constructive criticism, rather than directing their energies against the government initiatives. At the official launch event of the Indiramma Houses app held at the Secretariat in the presence of his cabinet colleagues, Revanth Reddy, while highlighting the significance of the Praja PalanaVijayotsavalu, called upon everyone to take part in grand events between December 7 and 9. The CM suggested that the leader of the Opposition should take part in the festivities and maintain the dignity of his position as senior leader of the State. “Leader of the Opposition KCR, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with MIM, CPI, and other Opposition leaders, are also being invited for the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will invite the Central ministers and KCR,” he said, while directing the Minister to follow the due protocol.

KTR, Harish behaving like Rahu, Ketu

The Chief Minister felt that the BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were acting like children when the Congress government was focusing on administration while balancing development and welfare. “Harish and KTR are behaving like children who failed to do homework and tear up pages of others’ homework to equalise and get sadistic pleasures. Both are obstructing the development like MarichaSubahu and Rahu Ketu. Being an elderly person, KCR should make them learn some mannerisms and stop them from creating a nuisance. It is not good for anyone to behave as per their will, and if they do so, the law will take its own course,” he cautioned.

The CM suggested that KCR, who has served as the chief minister and union minister, should use his experience and give suggestions to the State government. He recalled how former CMs of United Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, used to give suggestions to those in power. He said that even Harish Rao had met the then CM Rajasekhara Reddy for the sake of the development of his constituency. He suggested that MPs representing different political parties keep up a unified fight for the State’s interests, similar to Tamil Nadu’s politicians, who never compromise when their State's traditions and self-respect are at stake.