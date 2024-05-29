Revanth invites Sonia for TS Formation Day

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had formally invited Sonia Gandhi for the Telangana Formation Day, to be celebrated for the first time after Congress come to power in State.

The grand event, to be held in Parade Grounds on June 2, is likely to be attended by Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka and also AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Reddy who earlier visited the 23 Tughlak Road, the site of his official residence in Delhi for reviewing the ongoing works and meeting with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal during the day, went to 10 Janpath in the evening. Briefing the media about his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Revanth described the decision of inviting the Congress leader as a Cabinet decision.

“Congress rank and file is enthusiastic about her visit to State and making all the arrangements. We express gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for agreeing to attend the Telangana Formation Day,” he said.