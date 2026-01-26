Revanth not to attend R-Day fete

Hyderabad: Makinga history of sorts, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will skip the 77th Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday. In a way, he will follow in the footsteps of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, though their reasons for staying away from the celebrations, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of India and the country's transition to a republic, are markedly different. Revanth’s absence is not intentional, unlike in the case of KCR. Revanth Reddy will not be able to make it because he is currently in the United States, attending the “Leadership: 21st Century” programme (scheduled from January 25 to 30) at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The program brings together participants from over 20 countries across five continents.

Revanth Reddy is the first CM in independent India to enroll in a program at an Ivy League institution. He is now stationed on the Kennedy School campus and is expected to return to India after completing the course.

In contrast, former CM KCR skipped the 74th Republic Day celebrations because of a rift between him and then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Not only KCR, but also his Cabinet colleagues stayed away from the official celebrations in 2023. At that time, the national flag was unfurled by then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, following directions from the Telangana High Court. While the official ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan), KCR hoisted the national flag separately at his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan (now Praja Bhavan).

Republic Day celebrations were held at Raj Bhavan, instead of the Parade Grounds, for two consecutive years during that period in the absence of the then CM KCR.

In her address on the august occasion, Governor Soundararajan indirectly criticised the then CM, stating that despite opposition, she would continue performing her constitutional duties. She emphasised the need to protect democracy and the Constitution, while upholding Telangana’s dignity and ensuring inclusive development. Her remark, “all people should have farmhouses, not just a select few” was widely seen as an indirect reference to KCR’s farmhouse in Gajwel.

Later that year, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost the Assembly elections, paving the way for the Congress party to form the government. Revanth Reddy assumed office as Chief Minister, while KCR became the Leader of the Opposition.

Traditionally, Republic Day celebrations are attended by the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders, senior officials, and representatives from the armed forces.

This year, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma will hoist the national flag at the Parade Grounds during the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday. The Ministers, including Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, are likely to attend the program besides officials.