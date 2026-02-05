Revanth pursuing appeasement politics for Muslim votes: Nabin

Mahbubnagar: BJP national president Nitin Nabin declared that Telangana politics has reached a “very serious turning point,” as he addressed the Vijay Sankalp Sammelan here on Wednesday. His speech combined tributes to Telangana’s cultural heritage with sharp criticism of the Congress government, while urging BJP cadres to intensify grassroots campaigns ahead of municipal elections.

Nabin, who was on his first visit to the state after taking reins of the BJP, accused the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pursuing “appeasement politics” at the expense of Telugu traditions and Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that the ruling party was strengthening Waqf Boards for vote-bank politics while cutting funds meant for SC and ST welfare schemes. “This injustice must be answered by the people of Telangana,” he said, warning that BJP workers would not remain silent against attacks on Hindu temples or encroachments on temple lands.

The BJP leader emphasised that the municipal elections were crucial for the state’s future. He urged voters to support the BJP for the protection of culture, traditions, justice, and equality. Nabin accused Congress of betraying women and farmers by failing to deliver on promises such as Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women,

gold under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, and financial support under Rythu Bharosa. He said SC, ST, OBC, and tribal communities had been deceived and deserved justice.

Turning to corruption, Nabin alleged that both the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration perpetuated “commission raj” and land mafia activities.

He criticised the imposition of the “RR tax” on contractors, calling it a burden that even small businesses were forced to bear. “This corrupt system must be uprooted,” he declared. Highlighting development initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Nabin pointed to high-speed rail corridors linking Hyderabad with Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as well as mega textile and industrial corridors.

He said these projects would accelerate Telangana’s growth and directly benefit its people. Nabin reminded party workers that the BJP had secured more than 35 per cent vote share in past elections and set a target of achieving 50 per cent in every booth this time.