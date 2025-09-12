Revanth puts administration on high alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains in Hyderabad and across the state. In view of the threat of floods, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to evacuate people living in low-lying areas, dilapidated houses and shift them to safer areas.

The authorities of HYDRAA, GHMC, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire, Traffic and Police wings were ordered to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner without causing any trouble during heavy rains. The Irrigation department was also instructed to closely monitor flood inflows into the projects, causeways and culverts on the rivulets and streams.