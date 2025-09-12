Live
- Panchayat-level BJD leaders join BJP
- 23 stranded tourists return from Nepal
- IIMC student Asmita selected to visit France
- Adulterated milk unit busted
- State gives more financial power to BDOs
- CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as new Vice President today
- SC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in 2020 Delhi Riots case today
- No shortage of fertiliser in Odisha, says CM Majhi
- Om Birla bats for use of IT, AI in democratic institutions to get closer to people
- 'Surprising, he was good man': Trump on ex-Brazilian President’s 27-year sentence
Revanth puts administration on high alert
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains in Hyderabad and...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the entire state administration to remain on high alert following heavy rains in Hyderabad and across the state. In view of the threat of floods, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to evacuate people living in low-lying areas, dilapidated houses and shift them to safer areas.
The authorities of HYDRAA, GHMC, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire, Traffic and Police wings were ordered to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner without causing any trouble during heavy rains. The Irrigation department was also instructed to closely monitor flood inflows into the projects, causeways and culverts on the rivulets and streams.
Next Story