Revanth ready to meet KCR in seeking support for V-P candidate

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he was ready to meet BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek support for the Vice President candidate of INDI bloc, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, if the party high command permits.

During an informal media interaction, Revanth Reddy, who sought support of all the political parties from Telugu States said that he has no inhibitions in calling on the former Chief Minister for the greater good of people. However, he expressed doubt if KCR was ready to meet him and give an appointment and may not be ready to come face to face, since KCR remains mostly confined to a farmhouse, he said.

Over the BC reservations, the Chief Minister said that the State government was waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. While pointing out that the bills and ordinances were still pending with the President, Revanth Reddy said as per the Supreme Court’s orders, the President should undertake the decision within 90 days.