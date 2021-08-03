Top
Revanth reddy allocates areas for Congress working presidents

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy 

Highlights

  • TPPC working presidents were allocated areas to oversee party activities
  • The areas were allocated based on the parliament constituencies.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday allocated areas for its four working presidents on the basis of the parliament constituencies. TPCC working presidents J Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Azaruddin, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Gouds were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing party activities in the respective areas.

The work allocation for the TPCC working presidents is as follows...

J Geetha Reddy - Secunderabad Parliament constituency, Nalgonda parliament constituency, Hyderabad parliament constituency, NSUI, Intellectual Cell, Research department and professional congress

M Anjan Kumar Yadav - Nizamabad parliament constituency, Mahabubabad parliament constituency, Medak parliament constituency, Peddapalli parliament constituency, youth Congress, minority department, fishermen department.

Mohd. Azharuddin - Adilabad parliament constituency, Zaheerabad parliament constituency, Malkajgiri parliament constituency, social media

T Jagga Reddy - Khammam parliament constituency, Warangal parliament constituency, Yadadri Bhongir parliament constituency, Karimnagar parliament constituency, Mahila Congress. INTUC, Labour cell, unorganized workers cell

B Mahesh Kumar Goud - Mahabubnagar parliament constituency Nagarkurnool parlimanet constituency, Chevella parliament constituency, organisation coordination, OBC, SC, ST departments and sevadal.

