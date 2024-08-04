Revanth Reddy arrives in New York, receives a warm welcome

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has kicked off his ambitious tour in the United States, aiming to attract significant investments to Telangana. As part of this 10-day journey, the CM's itinerary includes major cities such as New York, Washington, Dallas, and San Francisco, followed by a visit to Seoul, South Korea.

Upon arrival in New York, Revanth Reddy and his team received a warm welcome from the Indian community in the region. Over the next eight days in the U.S., the CM plans to engage with industrial giants and provide them with insights into the investment opportunities available in Telangana.

Today, CM Reddy is scheduled to meet with expatriate Indians, fostering ties with the diaspora. Tomorrow, he will hold critical meetings with several key executives, including the CEO of Cognizant and representatives from corporations like RCM, TBC, Corning, and Joytus.

On October 6, the Chief Minister will travel to Washington after a series of discussions with top officials from PepsiCo and HCA. This trip marks a significant step in CM Reddy's efforts to enhance economic collaboration and drive development in his home state.

The tour not only highlights the ripe investment landscape in Telangana but also strengthens relationships with the global Indian community, enabling further economic growth and prosperity for the state.