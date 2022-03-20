Revanth Reddy asks farmers to dump unsold paddy at KCR's farm house

Yellareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president & MP A Revanth Reddy demanded that the TRS government procure the entire paddy being cultivated by Telangana farmers. Else, he warned that the farmers would dump the unsold paddy at the farmhouse of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Erravelli.

Addressing the 'Mana Ooru-Mana Poru' massive public meeting at Yellareddy on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana has an annual budget of Rs. 2.5 lakh crore and the State government should not have any problem in procuring the entire paddy crop on its own by spending about Rs. 10,000 crore to procure about 50-60 lakh quintals. Referring to the TRS Legislature Party meeting convened by CM KCR on Monday, he said KCR was now saying that he would shake the Centre by visiting Delhi to meet PM Modi on paddy procurement. He said KCR had uttered such hollow dialogues several times in the past and they did not help the farmers. He said if Modi was the only authority to decide on paddy procurement, then what KCR is doing as the Chief Minister. Is he just acting as a broker? he asked.

By becoming the Chief Minister for two terms, he said KCR has earned enough money to construct a farmhouse on 500 acres of land, own a newspaper and television channel and buy huge property. However, farmers of Telangana were unable to get a proper rate for their produce.

Revanth Reddy demanded that every grain of paddy cultivated by Telangana farmers should be purchased by the government. He demanded the opening of all 7,500 IKP Centres across Telangana State. He said that the government should ensure a timely supply of gunny bags to all the paddy farmers and allocate quota to millers. He asked the farmers to store their unsold paddy at the farm house of KCR at Erravelli. He said that the farmers would besiege KCR's farm house if his government fails to procure the entire paddy crop.

The TPCC Chief announced that the Congress party would not rest until farmers get justice and TRS-BJP Govts purchase every grain produced by Telangana farmers.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Yellareddy seat in the next elections. He said this region was represented by great legends like Sada Lakshmi, Eshwari Bai and Bala Gowda.

He said farmers of Telangana have been fighting for their rights just like the farmers of Punjab and Haryana who won a battle against the BJP Govt against the three black farm laws. He said those cheating paddy farmers should be hanged at Yellareddy Nadi Bazaar.

Revanth Reddy said when KCR's daughter K. Kavitha contested from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, she had promised the revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days. However, the factory remained closed even after 1500 days. Similarly, BJP's candidate Arvind promised the formation of the Turmeric Board if he gets elected from Nizamabad. He said Arvind cheated the farmers on his promise and failed to get the Haldi Board from the BJP Govt at the Centre.

He strongly criticised CM KCR for his stand over paddy cultivation. He said KCR has been asking farmers not to cultivate paddy. He said KCR claims that the Kaleshwaram project was built to irrigate one crore acres of land. He said what was the use of irrigation water and free electricity if farmers were not free to decide the crop they wish to cultivate.

Revanth Reddy said farmers of the Nizamabad region were not getting a proper price for the turmeric due to the absence of a Turmeric Board. The sugarcane crop was not profitable due to the non-revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory. Now, KCR wants farmers to pick a crop other than paddy. He said that CM KCR was not giving any clarity on the alternate crops and farmers were not getting an assurance on the price and guarantee of the entire purchase if they cultivate other crops. Calling the Yellareddy MLA Jajula Surender a traitor, he said Surender got elected on Congress ticket and later joined the ruling TRS party. He asked the Congress cadre to teach Surender a fitting lesson in the next elections.

'KCR must quit if he's unable to pressurise Centre'

Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in his speech asked CM KCR to resign from the post if his government was unable to pressurise the Centre on paddy procurement. "CM KCR has convened a meeting of TRS Legislature party on Monday as he wants to hold a protest against BJP Govt demanding procurement of paddy. TRS Govt is weak and unable to pressurise the centre on paddy procurement. This is nothing but surrender before Modi Govt. After failing for almost eight years, KCR is now kneeling before Modi Govt while insulting four crore people of Telangana," he said.

Shabbir Ali asked for only PM Modi's love and got nothing for Telangana State. "KCR has realised that TRS will lose next elections and Congress is coming to power. Therefore, KCR is mentally preparing TRS leaders to act as an opposition party by holding dharnas and protests," he said.

"It would be better if KCR dissolved his government and went for fresh elections. Congress party, after coming to power, will show how a government is run and how to pressurise the centre. Congress has successfully ruled the country for almost 54 years and 51 years in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh. When Congress can get statehood for Telangana, it also knows how to pressurise the Centre to protect the interest of our people. We will not only purchase the entire paddy but will also give a bonus," he said.

He said the development has come to a halt in Yellareddy after TRS came to power. He said that the previous Congress Govt gave land to various weaker sections including Podu lands. Nearly 45 lakh houses were distributed among the poor. However, he said the TRS Govt was taking away land from all beneficiaries on one pretext or the other.