Revanth Reddy daydreaming of becoming CM: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: Telangana Legislative Council former chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated that it is the responsibility of the Central government to resolve water issues between the two Telugu States and advised the Centre to convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to resolve the water disputes in an amicable way.

Addressing the media at a press meet here on Sunday, Gutha Sukender Reddy alleged that robbing of Krishna water by Andhra rulers was continuing since 1956 and added that about 55,000 cusecs of water was forcibly taken to Andhra through Pothireddypadu project during former Chief Minister lat YS Rajashekhara Reddy's regime. Even though a few Telangana leaders had opposed YSR's move but in vain as Telangana leaders were ignored by the Andhra rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh, he stated. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also following his father's footsteps in shifting water to Andhra from Pothireddypadu project, which is unfair, Sukender Reddy said and added that the move of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will desert Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts of Telangana.

'Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been strongly opposing his AP counterpart Jagan's steps of shifting Krishna waters to Andhra and KCR has written letters to the Centre,' he said and added that the erstwhile Nalgonda district is getting irrigation facility to 2.50 lakh acres through Kaleshwaram project. He questioned BJP State leaders over their role of mute spectators regarding unilateral decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over transferring seven mandals of Telangana and Sileru Hydroelectric Power Plant to AP.

Sukender Reddy described the new TPCC chief Revanth Reddy as Uttara Kumara of Hindu mythology and added that his dream of becoming CM of Telangana will remain daydream only.