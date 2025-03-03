Revanth Reddy Growing Increasingly Frustrated, Criticising KCR Daily: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and BRS leader Vemula Prashanth Reddy has criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that his frustration is growing by the day. He alleged that Revanth Reddy cannot go a day without criticising former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Prashanth Reddy questioned whether the Congress and the BJP were working together, pointing out that key promises made by the state government remain unfulfilled. “Where is the promised Rythu Bharosa? The loan waiver scheme has only been implemented up to 50%, and the Mahalakshmi scheme has not been fully executed,” he claimed.

He warned that the people of Telangana would respond strongly to the Congress government in the upcoming elections, holding them accountable for their shortcomings.