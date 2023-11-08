Revanth Reddy lashes KCR, says will withdraw Dharani after Congress comes to power

UTNOOR: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy has once again said that they would withdraw the Dharani portal and bring the news system in place of it. Speaking at Congress Praja Garjana Sabha organised in Utnoor, TPCC president alleged that KCR's family has illegally occupied lands in Hyderabad under the guise of Dharani and spreading false news on Rythu Bandhu.

Revanth Reddy also flayed KCR for spreading false propaganda on the sale of MLA tickets in Congress and alleged that it is BRS and BJP that had given the tickets to those who have money. He said that the Congress party gave tickets to those who has people's support.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy accused KCR of damaging projects initiated by the Congress, such as the Pranahita Project, and alleged that KCR has misappropriated large sums of money in the name of the Kaleshwaram Project. He claimed that the Congress party has a strong commitment to the welfare of Dalits and tribals, unlike any other party in the country.

Revanth Reddy challenged KCR's claims about providing uninterrupted electricity, stating that if it is proven that 24-hour electricity is available in any substation, he will withdraw his nomination. He promised to ensure that all rights are granted to assigned lands and mentioned that the Congress will establish Panchayats for the Adivasi and Lambadi communities. He assured the people that the Congress government will take responsibility for their protection and promised to rectify the mistakes made during the time of the united state.

Revanth Reddy also pledged to adopt Adilabad after Congress comes to power and stated that the Congress will be responsible for supporting the families of those who lost their lives in the Indravelli firing incident.