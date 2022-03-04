Revanth Reddy questions CM KCR's dependency on 'Bihari babus'

Hyderabad: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao raising objections to the posting of All India Services officers. Stating that one of the main aspirations behind the formation of separate Telangana State was self-rule, Revanth told the CM that the self-rule was the buzz word during the separate State agitation that took place between 1960 and 2009 when the Telangana region was still in the clutches of outsiders.

"KCR has handed over the administration of Telangana State to the officers from Bihar," Revanth said, seeking to know the reasons behind CM's dependence on officials from Bihar despite the presence of several officers from the State.

Speaking further, he reeled out the names of IAS officers belonging to Bihar and said that officers like Somesh Kumar, Rajat Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Jayesh Ranjan, Neetu Kumari Prasad and IPS officer Anjani Kumar belonged to Bihar State. He alleged that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had left his service between 1997-1999 and worked for a private firm and added that he repeated the same between 2005 and 2008 while noting that Somesh was eligible for the post of the Principal Secretary of the State if the four years of recess period of Somesh was excluded from his total service.

He also told the CM that the Chief Secretary had disobeyed court orders in over 250 cases.