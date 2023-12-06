Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post

Live
He submitted a letter to the Speaker resigning from the membership of the Lok Sabha
Hyderabad: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, who won from Kodangal in the Telangana assembly elections, has resigned from his MP post. He will take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. After receiving a call from Delhi, he went to the national capital on Tuesday evening. He was also there on Wednesday after a meeting with the party high command leaders.
Revanth Reddy has invited many high command leaders including Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Kharge to come to his swearing-in ceremony.
Later, Revanth Reddy went to Parliament. Revanth Reddy was elected as Malkajigiri MP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested the Telangana assembly elections and recently won as MLA of Kodangal. In this order, he submitted a letter to the Speaker resigning from the membership of the Lok Sabha. Revanth met many MPs who attended the Parliament meetings in Room No. 66. MPs congratulated Revanth Reddy on this occasion.