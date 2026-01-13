Revanth Reddy stresses on quality in student kits

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed senior officials to ensure there is no compromise on the quality of student kits being prepared for the upcoming academic year. These kits, which consist of 22 essential items including uniforms, shoes, belts, ties, school bags, and notebooks, are to be distributed to students in government schools and welfare hostels immediately after the summer vacation.

At a high-level review meeting held at his residence on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised that financial constraints should not hinder student welfare. He instructed officials to develop meticulous procurement plans to guarantee that the kits reach every student without delay. “Quality must be maintained under all circumstances, and students should receive their materials the moment schools reopen,” he asserted.

The initiative is designed to support underprivileged children by easing the financial burden on their families and encouraging regular attendance. The Chief Minister stressed that the comprehensive kit—featuring three pairs of uniform cloth alongside 21 other items is a priority for the state’s education agenda.

In addition to the kit distribution, Revanth Reddy ordered officials to provide a detailed report on pending bills related to government schools and residential welfare institutions.

He noted that clearing these outstanding dues is essential for maintaining accountability and ensuring the smooth day-to-day functioning of educational facilities.

He reiterated that the procurement process must remain transparent, efficient, and focused on the long-term benefit of the students.