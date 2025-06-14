Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Revanth should take lie detector test, not enact notices drama: KTR
Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop the notices drama and face a lie detector...
Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop the notices drama and face a lie detector test.
The BRS leader strongly criticized Revanth Reddy for repeatedly issuing ACB notices in the Formula-E race case, calling it a diversion tactic to distract the public from his administrative failures. KTR alleged that the Congress government, having come to power on false promises, has now resorted to “circus-like distractions” to cover up its incompetence. “This joker Chief Minister is donning a new disguise each day to shift focus from his governance failures. No matter how many notices he sends, this bankrupt Congress government cannot stop us from being the voice of the people of Telangana,” KTR warned.
The BRS leader further said that Rs 44 crore was transferred transparently and officially from the HMDA’s government account to the Formula-E organizers and that the money still remains in the Formula-E organization’s account. “Yet, the CM, who has failed to retrieve this money due to sheer administrative incapacity, is now once again using ACB notices to create a political spectacle,” he said.