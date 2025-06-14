Revanth should take lie detector test, not enact notices drama: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop the notices drama and face a lie detector test.

The BRS leader strongly criticized Revanth Reddy for repeatedly issuing ACB notices in the Formula-E race case, calling it a diversion tactic to distract the public from his administrative failures. KTR alleged that the Congress government, having come to power on false promises, has now resorted to “circus-like distractions” to cover up its incompetence. “This joker Chief Minister is donning a new disguise each day to shift focus from his governance failures. No matter how many notices he sends, this bankrupt Congress government cannot stop us from being the voice of the people of Telangana,” KTR warned.

The BRS leader further said that Rs 44 crore was transferred transparently and officially from the HMDA’s government account to the Formula-E organizers and that the money still remains in the Formula-E organization’s account. “Yet, the CM, who has failed to retrieve this money due to sheer administrative incapacity, is now once again using ACB notices to create a political spectacle,” he said.