Sachet–Parampara slam Amaal Mallik over ‘Bekhayali’ claims, demand public apology

The long-standing debate surrounding the iconic Kabir Singh track “Bekhayali” has taken a dramatic turn as music duo Sachet–Parampara publicly accused composer Amaal Mallik of making “false and baseless” claims about the song’s origin. The duo released a detailed video on Instagram, aiming to clear the air and defend their creation, which they insist was entirely original. In their statement, Sachet–Parampara explained that “Bekhayali” was composed during sessions with the Kabir Singh team, including Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

They emphasized that every melody, lyric, and arrangement was created in front of the team, and accused Amaal of attempting to claim credit years later. “We have all the chats with Amaal Malik and the Kabir Singh team. The song is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition,” they said. The duo addressed Amaal directly, questioning his claims that someone must have shared his song with them. They pointed out that prior to Kabir Singh, they were outsiders with no T-Series association, while Amaal had been signed with the label since 2015.

“If you think we stole your song, why did you text and congratulate us after its release?” they asked. Sachet–Parampara also accused Amaal of harming their reputation with his public statements and demanded a public apology, stating: “We want an apology from you in public because you went outside and defamed us. This could happen to anyone.” They stressed that despite facing challenges in the industry, they have always focused on hard work and original creations, never blaming others for missed opportunities.

The duo concluded with a stern warning: “Do not claim our songs as yours. It will not be tolerated. We will take legal action if any such attempt is made.” The controversy has now reignited discussions among fans and the music fraternity about originality and recognition in Bollywood music. Sachet–Parampara’s statement marks a strong stand for artistic credit, and the industry awaits Amaal Mallik’s response to these serious allegations.