Revanth strategies check BJP; but will BRS rise?

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s strategy played a significant role in the overall outcome of the recently concluded elections to urban local bodies (ULB) in Telangana, though the specifics of the results may have unintended consequences for the ruling party in the long term. Political observers say that the Chief Minister focused intently on containing the Bharatiya Janata Party, deemed to be the Congress party’s principal rival at the national level. His efforts in this direction appear to have yielded results, with the BJP cut to size in most urban areas of the state.

However, analysts point out that, while the BJP was restrained, the main Opposition party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has emerged as a beneficiary in several segments.

According to political analysts, the Chief Minister’s strategy served a dual purpose: strengthening his standing with the party’s national leadership and recalibrating political equations within the state.

The Congress high command has showered praises on Revanth Reddy over the results of ULB polls, unlike in the past, indicating satisfaction with the party’s performance, particularly in limiting the BJP’s growth.

The Congress won with a clear majority in 66 municipalities and four municipal corporations, securing over 1,500 wards/divisions with a vote share of 39.80 per cent.

The BRS won more than 779 wards/divisions with 28.75 per cent of the vote, while the BJP managed to bag 337 wards/divisions with 15.67 per cent vote share and failed to secure control of any municipality or corporation on its own. A hung situation prevailed in 36 municipalities and three corporations.

The Chief Minister reportedly adopted a two-pronged strategy in the elections. He had an understanding with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in certain urban pockets and launched sharp attacks against the BJP over the alleged Kaleshwaram project irregularities. The CM criticised the BJP-led Union government for not initiating a CBI inquiry despite the state government’s request, making the issue a focal point of his campaign.

Revanth also tried his best to woo Muslim voters. He impressed the Muslim voters with his speech at the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) meeting held in Old Basti before the ULB elections. His impassioned speech on the four percent reservation and about the law against hate speech impressed the Muslim voters.

These measures are believed to have weakened the BJP’s position in urban constituencies, traditionally seen as its stronghold in Telangana.

Following the results, BJP leaders alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM had joined hands to defeat the party. However, political analysts suggest that the BJP may have underestimated the intensity of the Chief Minister’s campaign and failed to effectively counter his narrative.

At the same time, some Congress leaders privately expressed concern that, while the strategy of CM may have yielded immediate gains, it may inadvertently strengthen the BRS in the long term. They cautioned that short-term political advantages could pose future challenges if the Opposition (BRS) regains momentum.

The results of ULB polls have thus reshaped the political landscape in Telangana, with the Congress consolidating its position, the BJP facing setbacks, and the BRS retaining a significant presence in ULBs.