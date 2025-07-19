Revanth urges Naidu to cancel R'seema Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad/Nagarkurnool: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to cancel the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and instead support the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme considering the challenges facing the people of Palamuru district.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday at Jatrapole after laying the foundation stones for a slew of developmental works in Nagarkurnool district, the Chief Minister said that the AP Chief Minister, being in a responsible position, should help the people of Palumuru to overcome their problems and lead a happy life. Since the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme was a lifeline for the local people, the Chief Minister sought the cooperation of Chandrababu to complete the project without creating any hurdles. “We are appealing to AP to help Telangana in the completion of the Palamuru project and cancel the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme”, the Chief Minister said, while sounding a warning: “Palamuru people know how to fight and achieve their rights if the AP government is reluctant to accept their pleas.”

In a vitriolic attack on former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy held the previous BRS government responsible for not completing the projects in Palamuru district.

The CM said: “KCR abandoned Palamuru projects, including the Palamuru Rangareddy project, during his 10-year regime. Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, and Bima projects were left in the lurch. The former CM has completed only the Kaleshwaram project with Rs 1 lakh crore and the project became ‘Kuleshwaram’ in just three years.” The Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s efforts to complete all pending projects in the next two years. Palamuru would not have faced drought conditions had the KCR government completed the projects, he averred.

The Chief Minister recalled how Palamuru people admired KCR and gave him a big mandate by electing the BRS leader as the Lok Sabha MP. The former CM deceived Valmiki Boya community by not including them in the ST community list, despite several appeals from the community, Revanth Reddy said. Revanth asked: “Why is KCR feeling sad after the son of Palamuru became Chief Minister of the Telangana State and is striving to continue as CM for 20 years with an aim to develop the most backward Palamauru district?”

The Chief Minister lambasted KCR for targeting the people’s government which had been fulfilling the promises made to the farming community. “Within 9 days, the state government deposited Rs 9,000 crore in the farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bharosa.”

Asserting that he will be the Chief Minister of Telangana from Palamuru until 2034, Revanth Reddy said that the government had already filled more than 60,000 jobs in the government sector. One lakh jobs will be filled before the completion of two and half years of the “people's government”, he underlined.