Live
- From brushes to brows: Beginner’s guide to enter the world of make-up
- Snoring or sleep apnea? Know when to seek medical attention
- Four buses to be arranged from each Assembly constituency
- TG BC body gets cracking on process for caste census
- PM Modi to attend Naidu's swearing-in on June 12
- NEET scam: Congress calls for re-exam
- Govt to ensure all eligible ryots get Rythu Bharosa
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th June 2024
- Shun perfunctory approach to peace restoration
- Be prepared for measures to tackle rains, floods: Sitakka
Just In
Revanth urges new union ministers to resolve AP-TG issues
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the new Cabinet Ministers in the Union government to help address the pending bifurcation issues...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the new Cabinet Ministers in the Union government to help address the pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The CM took to social media on Monday and congratulated G Kishan Reddy, K Ram Mohan Naidu, and other newly-sworn-in Union Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
While Kishan Reddy and Ram Mohan Naidu were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, and Bh Srinivasa Varma joined the PM Narendra Modi-led Ministry as Ministers of State on Sunday. Revanth Reddy urged the Union Ministers to work for the implementation of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and to get funds and projects from the Centre for both States.