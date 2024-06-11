  • Menu
Revanth urges new union ministers to resolve AP-TG issues
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the new Cabinet Ministers in the Union government to help address the pending bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The CM took to social media on Monday and congratulated G Kishan Reddy, K Ram Mohan Naidu, and other newly-sworn-in Union Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While Kishan Reddy and Ram Mohan Naidu were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, and Bh Srinivasa Varma joined the PM Narendra Modi-led Ministry as Ministers of State on Sunday. Revanth Reddy urged the Union Ministers to work for the implementation of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and to get funds and projects from the Centre for both States.

