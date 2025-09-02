  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Revanth vents ire at delay in permissions to multi-storey buildings

Revanth vents ire at delay in permissions to multi-storey buildings
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Stating that harassment in the name of permission was not appropriate, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anger over...

Hyderabad: Stating that harassment in the name of permission was not appropriate, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anger over the delay in issuing permissions for multi-storey buildings and other structures. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the permissions for works under Build Now within the HMDA ambit on Monday.

The Chief Minister lashed out at some officials for deliberate laxity, the issue of multi-storey buildings, construction of gated communities and other permits. The CM has ordered HMDA Secretary Ilambarthi to identify the reasons behind the delay in the permits and make them surrender.

The CM warned that many allegations were being made against officials of the Irrigation Department in particular. It will not be tolerated at all. The CM directed that a LiDAR survey be immediately undertaken regarding the tanks, canals and other water resources within the HMDA area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick