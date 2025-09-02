Live
- Cops, students clash on varsity campus in UP's Barabanki
- India, US will get this 'solved', says Treasury Secretary Bessent; calls SCO 'performative'
- Railway employees with SBI salary accounts to get Rs 1 crore accidental death cover
- Mirai will feature only fast action stunts, says actor Teja Sajja
- ‘Shocked’ Nikki Tamboli diagnosed with dengue post Dubai travel
- Bank 'fraud': ED raids in Delhi, Pune
- Nia Sharma dances to ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ with ‘chefs’ Aly Gony, Krushna, Sudesh Lehri
- Manipur CS holds meeting to review arrangements for proposed VVIP visit to state
- Human-elephant conflicts rise in TN's Coimbatore amid shortage of forest guards
- Stock markets extend previous day's rally; Sensex climbs over 200 points
Revanth vents ire at delay in permissions to multi-storey buildings
Hyderabad: Stating that harassment in the name of permission was not appropriate, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anger over...
Hyderabad: Stating that harassment in the name of permission was not appropriate, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed anger over the delay in issuing permissions for multi-storey buildings and other structures. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the permissions for works under Build Now within the HMDA ambit on Monday.
The Chief Minister lashed out at some officials for deliberate laxity, the issue of multi-storey buildings, construction of gated communities and other permits. The CM has ordered HMDA Secretary Ilambarthi to identify the reasons behind the delay in the permits and make them surrender.
The CM warned that many allegations were being made against officials of the Irrigation Department in particular. It will not be tolerated at all. The CM directed that a LiDAR survey be immediately undertaken regarding the tanks, canals and other water resources within the HMDA area.