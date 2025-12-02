Revanth visiting Husnabad tomorrow

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspected the arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Dec 3(Wednesday) in Husnabad and directed the officials to expedite the arrangements for the meeting.

Prabhakar told media that the Chief Minister, ministers and legislators are coming here on the occasion of completing 2 years since winning the elections.

The meeting is related to the joint Karimnagar district. People from Siddipet and Hanumakonda districts will also come, he said and appeal to everyone to participate in making this meeting successful.

The people of Husnabad constituency come with love and affection. There is an election code in the villages, Congress is not making arrangements, they are coming themselves.

In the Husnabad meeting, the Chief Minister will give priority to education, agriculture and employment. If there is no problem with the election code, cheques to the Gauravelli project displaced people will be distributed, Prabhakar said.

It is unfortunate that an FIR has been filed against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress strongly condemn this. The ED Enforcement Directorate, which is acting as an affiliate of the BJP, is not guilty of harassing the leaders who have committed so much corruption by joining hands with the BJP.

If you question BJP, they are harassing them with cases like this.

The State government is moving forward with the 2047 vision so that Telangana develops like a compass for the country. The government has the idea of dividing Telangana into three parts and developing it into urban, semi-urban and rural.