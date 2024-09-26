Revanth wants to hand over Musi devpt work to Pak firm

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao made a startling revelation on Wednesday, claiming that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is attempting to hand over the Musi Beautification project to a Pakistani company. He stated that there is no need for new sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the Musi River, as the STPs constructed by the BRS government are sufficient. Speaking to the media after visiting the STPs in Fatehnagar, Kukatpally Assembly constituency, Rama Rao noted that Telangana is the only state in South Asia with 100% sewerage treatment facilities. He mentioned that the previous BRS government allocated`4,000 crore for treating 1,276 million liters per day (MLD) of sewage, criticizing the Centre's role in these projects as minimal.

Rao expressed concerns over alleged attempts to award a contract related to the Musi River project to a blacklisted company from Pakistan, stating, "We are watching the corrupt intentions behind the Musi project. At the right time, we will expose the truth." He contrasted the current government's actions with the achievements of the BRS during its tenure, highlighting that the previous government constructed homes for the poor and initiated various development projects for Hyderabad. Under the leadership of former CM KCR, Hyderabad is on track to become the first city in South Asia to achieve 100% wastewater treatment, thanks to the construction of 31 STPs across the city.

Rao pointed out discrepancies in the project's estimated costs, noting that one minister claims it will cost Rs.50,000 crore while the CM states it will be Rs.1.5 lakh crore, yet no detailed project report (DPR) has been provided. He reminded the government that the people of Hyderabad have placed their trust in the BRS, urging them not to take this trust for granted.