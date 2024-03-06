Revanth will join BJP after LS polls, claims KTR

Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated that Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would become Telangana’s Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become Maharashtra CM.

Speaking at Mustabad BRS workers meeting here on Tuesday, he said that it is certain that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Parliament elections.

He questioned does the Congress Chief Minister want Modi’s cooperation in the future and feels that Rahul Gandhi will not be the Prime Minister in the coming days.

Rama Rao said that when the previous BRS government implemented the Layout Regularisation Scheme, Congress leaders including Revanth Reddy and minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy have demanded for free LRS and promised free LRS after coming to power.

However, after coming to power the Congress government demanded the public to pay money for LRS by March 31. The BRS would stage protests on Wednesday across the State demanding the Congress government to fulfill its election promise by ensuring LRS free of cost, he said.

The BRS leader said the people in Telangana have lost their trust in the Congress government as they started facing multiple difficulties including disruptions in power supply, shortage of drinking and irrigation water and the government’s failure to pay Rythu Bandhu money.

The Congress promised pensions and loan waives but none of them are implemented. Due free travel facility in RTC buses women are facing trouble.

They are boarding buses through the windows and the driver’s door and fighting with each other for seats, Rama Rao said. BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking at Mustabad BRS workers meeting in Sircilla on Tuesday