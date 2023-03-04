  • Menu
Revanth's convoy meet with accident, no casualties reported

  • Revanth Reddy had embarked on a padayatra to the Sripada project when several cars collided with his convoy
  • The accident occurred due to over-speeding. Four cars, including media vehicles, were damaged in the accident

Rajanna-Sircilla: In an unfortunate incident, the convoy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy was involved in an accident in the Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday. According to the sources, Revanth Reddy had embarked on a padayatra to the Sripada project when several cars collided with his convoy.

According to reports, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. However, the timely opening of the balloons in the convoy prevented any injuries. Four cars, including media vehicles, were damaged in the accident. Despite the incident, Revanth Reddy continued his journey to the Sripada project in a different car.


