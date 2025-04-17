Revenue officials must have complete understanding of Bhu Bharati Act

Wanaparthy District: An awareness programme was conducted at the collectorate here on Wednesdayregarding the “Bhu Bharati - Land Rights Records 2025” Act, for tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, revenue inspectors and other revenue staff and officials. Key provisions of the Act were explained through a power point presentation. Along with the collector Adarsh Surabhi, additional collectors (revenue) G Venkateshwarlu, (local bodies) Yadayya, RDO Subrahmanyam, and DRDO Umadevi were present.

The DC stated that the government replaced the “Dharani” system with the newly introduced Act. He emphasised that all revenue officials must gain a thorough understanding of the Act. He advised them to read and understand all the rules, and clarify any doubts during the awareness programme. He specifically stressed that tahsildars must gain a clear understanding of every provision of the Act.

Surabhi explained that the Act is intended to resolve various land-related issues. If there are objections regarding mutations done by tahsildars or issued passbooks, a two-tier appeal system has been introduced, allowing appeals to the RDO or the collector. He issued instructions regarding the procedure for issuing notices in cases of inherited land mutations. According to the Act, both registration and mutation can now be done on the same day. Additionally, a unique ID called “Bhoodhaar” will be assigned to each land parcel.

Regarding government lands, he instructed officials to maintain a government land bank in each mandal, with systematic records of survey numbers, extent and status. The DC mentioned that an action plan has been created to educate farmers about the Act. Starting from April 17, mandal-wise meetings will be held with farmers to raise awareness and clarify doubts.

Special arrangements should be made for the awareness programmes. A test was conducted for tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and RIs to assess their understanding of the Act. The meeting was attended by tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, RIs, MPDOs, municipal commissioners and other revenue staff.