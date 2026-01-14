Revive govt school enrolment, urges Alugubelli Narsireddy

Hyderabad: Former Teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy has urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take immediate and decisive action to address the declining enrolment in government educational institutions across Telangana. In a formal appeal, he highlighted that despite significant state investments in infrastructure and various welfare schemes, the number of students in state-run schools and colleges continues to fall.

Narsireddy warned that the current trend, where parents increasingly opt for private institutions, undermines the foundational purpose of public education: to provide affordable and inclusive learning for all.

He called for a comprehensive revival plan to restore public confidence by improving teaching standards, strengthening administrative accountability, and introducing modern digital learning tools.