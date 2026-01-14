  1. Home
News

Revive govt school enrolment, urges Alugubelli Narsireddy

  14 Jan 2026 7:56 AM IST
Revive govt school enrolment, urges Alugubelli Narsireddy
Hyderabad: Former Teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy has urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take immediate and decisive action to address the declining enrolment in government educational institutions across Telangana. In a formal appeal, he highlighted that despite significant state investments in infrastructure and various welfare schemes, the number of students in state-run schools and colleges continues to fall.

Narsireddy warned that the current trend, where parents increasingly opt for private institutions, undermines the foundational purpose of public education: to provide affordable and inclusive learning for all.

He called for a comprehensive revival plan to restore public confidence by improving teaching standards, strengthening administrative accountability, and introducing modern digital learning tools.

Government education enrolmentTelangana education policyPublic vs private schoolsEducation reform and accountabilityReviving government institutions
