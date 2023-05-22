Revoke allocation of prime lands to BRS, Bandi Sanjay Kumar to KCR

Adilabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to immediately revoke orders allocating 11 acres of prime land in Kokapet throwaway prices to the BRS party.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he charged that the HMDA gave public notification to sell per square yard of land in Kokapet at Rs 1.10 lakh. The government rate for 11 acres comes to about Rs 550 crore. The market rate stands at about Rs 100 crore per acre in Kokapet, and 11 acres come to Rs 1,100 crore. But, the State government allocated 11 acres for Rs 40 crore to the BRS party in the name of the Institute for Excellence and Human Resouces Development at Rs 7,500 per square yard. Also, the Minister who had briefed the cabinet decisions to the media did make this cabinet decision public, and the cabinet meeting was only called to hand over 11 acres at a throwaway price, he alleged.

Earlier, the BRS has taken more than an acre of land at Rs 100 per square yard in each of the 33 districts of the state to construct BRS party offices. Besides, the KCR’s family had purchased lands from the poor at cheaper rates. To sell the same at exorbitant prices per square yard by encouraging real estate by lifting GO.No.111. He alleged a big land scam behind the scrapping of GO.No.111.

Earlier, the Congress government in 2008 had allocated 10 acres in Bowenpally. Now, the BRS did the same, and the BRS and Congress are competing with each other in looting the state, he said.

CM KCR shows empty hands, claiming a lack of funds with the state government for constructing double-bedroom houses and paying salaries on time. But, they have lands to allocate for the ruling party.

Sanjay Kumar said former MLA YeletiMaheswar Reddy and Ramarao Patel have left the Congres and joined the BJP. He said that BJP coming to power in Telangana is certain.

Sanjay Kumar reiterated Karnataka Assembly elections outcome will have no impact on Telangana. “All those (opposition) parties are gathering like a skulk of foxes to prevent BJP from coming to power. But, BJP is like a lion and it will contest on its own and comes to power,” he said. Fearing this, the BRS and Congress are pedalling false propaganda that leaders from BJP are leaving the party.