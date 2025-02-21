Revuri sure of Cong victory in graduate MLC polls

Hanamkonda: The Congress is certain to win the Graduate MLC elections, asserted Parakala MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy on Thursday. As part of the MLC election campaign, a review meeting of the party village in-charges and key leaders was held at Gudur village in Kamalapuram mandal. The meeting was conduct-ed under the leadership of Huzurabad Co0ngress constituency in-charge Voditala Pranav, with graduate MLC election constituency in-charge Prakash Reddy as the chief guest.

Reddy guided the party leaders and activists on ensuring victory of the MLC candidate Utkuru Naren-der Reddy. He urged the activists to take responsibility, with one in-charge assigned for every 50 voters, to work towards the candidate’s success.

He highlighted that under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the government has already filled over 55,000 job vacancies, whereas the BRS, despite being in power for ten years, neglected the concerns of the unemployed.