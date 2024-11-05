Rice Millers’ Issue Stirs Political Controversy: Officials At A Loss Over Grain Retrieval From Mills

Wanaparthy: Working in the Civil Supplies Department in Wanaparthy District has apparently become a daunting task for officials. Rice millers have been allegedly diverting the government-allocated grain, failing to supply it back to the government at the required time. Following orders from the government, the RR Act was considered to collect the pending grain from rice mills, but apparently due to political influence, enforcement of the act was suspended, giving millers additional leniency.

Despite this, officials have been unable to retrieve the grain from pending mills in the district. As a result, they are facing pressure from both political and government sources, leading some to seek transfers.

There are allegations that political interference has heightened after the current DM of Wanaparthy, Irfan, and the Additional Collector were transferred and replaced. This transfer is reported to stem from a review by the Collector, who found irregularities in the transfer of paddy from the mills.

Allegedly, significant sums of money exchanged hands in the process, resulting in officials relocating to their respective areas through various lobbying efforts. Reports claim that approximately 1,50,000 quintals of paddy from eight mills were unofficially moved, with lakhs of rupees allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, the rice millers of Wanaparthy issued a press statement, refuting opposition leaders’ allegations that Congress leaders are supporting the millers’ misconduct. BRS leaders, however, claimed that the current MLA facilitated the transfers of officials, which the rice millers have denied, stating that the MLA was not involved.

Observers say that officials in Wanaparthy district are facing immense challenges in collecting grain from rice mills, and it remains to be seen what steps the newly appointed officials will take against the mills that have yet to settle their pending grain.