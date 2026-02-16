Rich tribal traditions on display at Chenchus Jatara

Nallamala Forest (Nagarkurnool): Onthe occasion of Maha Sivaratri, the celestial wedding of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy, the presiding deity of the Chenchu tribe, was celebrated in a grand manner on Sunday at Bhourapur in the Nallamala forest area of Appapur village under Lingala mandal in Nagarkurnool district.

Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, District Collector Badavath Santosh, and Achampet MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna attended the event.

The Kalyanotsavam was performed at the ancient temple located deep inside the Nallamala forest according to the traditional customs of the Chenchu community. A large number of Chenchu devotees from across the state participated and conducted rituals in their traditional manner. Chenchu priests carried the idols in a ceremonial procession accompanied by traditional drums and musical instruments and performed the wedding ritual on the Kalyana platform.

Additional Collector Amarender and MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna along with his spouse brought the idols into the wedding hall. Chenchu elders performed the traditional “Edurukollu” ritual on behalf of the bridegroom’s side, which was a special attraction of the ceremony.

District Collector Badavath Santosh offered prayers to the deities and later inspected the departmental stalls and the annadanam arrangements made for devotees. He reviewed the facilities and gave necessary instructions to the officials on duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that a large number of devotees attended the Kalyana Mahotsavam of the deities worshipped by the Chenchu community.

He stated that the district administration made elaborate arrangements for traffic management, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, and other essential services to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience. He directed officials of all departments to work in coordination. MP Dr. Mallu Ravi appreciated the conduct of the Jathara in accordance with Chenchu traditions. He said that just like the Sammakka–Sarakka Jathara, the State Government is giving importance to this festival and making it successful. He added that the government is working towards improving the socio-economic conditions of the Chenchu tribe.

MLA Dr. Vamsi Krishna extended Maha Sivaratri greetings to the people and said he felt fortunate to participate in the Kalyanotsavam.

He stated that the government has sanctioned sufficient funds to conduct the Jathara in a grand manner reflecting the life and culture of the Chenchu community. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, steps are being taken for the development of the Nallamala region and for the welfare of the poor.

Earlier, Additional Collector Amarendar and MLA Vamsi Krishna along with his spouse offered prayers in the temple, and the Chenchu priests honoured them with sacred temple cloth and blessings.