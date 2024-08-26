  • Menu
Rich tributes paid to BC Icon BP Mandal

Mahabubnagar: Commemorating the 106th birth anniversary of Bindeshwar Prasad (BP) Mandal, BC Samaj Association members in Mahabubnagar paid rich...

Mahabubnagar: Commemorating the 106th birth anniversary of Bindeshwar Prasad (BP) Mandal, BC Samaj Association members in Mahabubnagar paid rich floral tributes to his statue and remembered the great work done by him for the uplift of the backward classes in the country. BC Samaj state secretary M. Srinivas Sagar led a grand celebration and recollected that it was because of BP Mandal that the BC communities were enjoying the fruits of reservations. Various BC associations, students, BC leaders and others gathered at Telangana Square and celebrated the birth anniversary of BP Mandal on Sunday.

Srinivas Sagar said Mandal was a pivotal figure in Indian politics, known for his relentless advocacy for the rights of Backward Classes (BCs). Elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1952 and later to the District Council at the age of 23, Mandal’s career was marked by his courage to stand up for the oppressed.

