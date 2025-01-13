Rich tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda

Gadwal : The 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated grandly under the aegis of the All-Party Committee in Ieejaon Sunday.

The leaders emphasised that the youth of the country should draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s ideals. They highlighted his vision of a generation with “muscles of iron and nerves of steel” to lead the nation forward. Swami Vivekananda firmly believed that the youth are the architects of the nation’s destiny.

The government observes National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda to inspire young people to serve as the backbone and guiding force for the country, speakers said urged the youth to be steadfast in their ideals and actions, protect themselves with unshakable determination, and strive to rebuild society with patriotic zeal and commitment.

The speakers also commended the efforts of the All-Party Committee in organizing such a meaningful celebration in Ieeja, acknowledging its importance in inspiring the youth to embrace Vivekananda’s message of nation-building.