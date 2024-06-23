Rider to Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: Farmers are unlikely to get Rythu Bharosa benefit during the ensuing kharif season. The State Government has reportedly decided to stop the release of Rythu Bharosa (formerly known as Rythu Bandhu) to the farmers until the farm loan waiver scheme up to Rs 2 lakh was completed.

Generally, the scheme’s benefit is deposited directly in the farmers' bank accounts by July. This time, the government paid special attention to the farm loan waiver scheme which is to be implemented before August 15.

Meanwhile, the government had constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to recommend fresh guidelines to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme following strong objections raised on extending benefits to rich farmers by the previous BRS government. The government is actively considering extending the benefit to only poor farmers. The committee has been asked to submit a report by July 15 and the same will be discussed in the assembly before finalising the new guidelines.

It would take at least 2 months' time till August to prepare the new list of beneficiaries based on the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee. According to officials, the government requires about Rs 30,000 crore for implementing the loan waiver scheme.