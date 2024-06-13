Rise in pass % in TG TET 2024 results

Hyderabad: The performance of candidates in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET-2024) has increased by 30.24 per cent in Paper I and 18.88 per cent in Paper II compared to last year. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy released the TG TET-2024 results on Wednesday and announced that the government has decided to waive the fee for candidates who qualified in TET-2024 and plan to apply for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam.

According to the School Education Department of Telangana, 2,86,381 candidates applied for TG TET 2024, with 85,996 candidates appearing for the Paper-1 exam and 57,725 candidates qualifying. For the Paper-2 exam, 1,50,491 candidates appeared, with 51,443 candidates qualifying. Compared to last year, there has been an increase in the pass percentage, with approximately 67.13 per cent of candidates qualifying in Paper-1 and 34.18 per cent in Paper-2 this year. The results are available on the https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website.

While releasing the results, CM Revanth Reddy stated, “The government was unable to reduce the test fee due to the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission of India did not approve the proposal to reduce the TET application fee during the registration period due to the election code. However, the government has taken a significant decision to provide relief to the aspirants. It has been decided to give an opportunity to candidates who did not qualify for the TET 2024 to apply for the upcoming TET free of charge.”

“The government has also decided to provide a one-time fee waiver for TET 2024 qualified candidates applying for the DSC, a teacher recruitment test,” he added.