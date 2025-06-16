Live
Rishi Jr college students shine in NEET results
Mahabubnagar: Over100 students of Rishi Junior College secured medical seats in the NEET results declared recently. Chairperson Chandrakala Venkat and Chief Academic Advisor Venkataiah announced the institution’s success.
Among the top scorers were Tarun Sai with 550 marks, Swarnakumari with 545, and Vinay with 525, who were specially congratulated by the college leadership for their outstanding achievements. The felicitation event was attended by College Dean Bhupal Reddy, Academic Dean Lakshmareddy, Principal Prasanna Kumari, Raghavendra Rao, along with faculty and non-teaching staff.
