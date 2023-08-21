Rivals meet after announcement of candidates

Hyderabad: After the announcement of the candidature from Tandur, the BRS MLA P Rohit Reddy met his rival Patnam Mahender Reddy and sought his support in the ensuing elections.



Rohit Reddy along with his followers met Mahender Reddy at his residence and offered shawl and also garlanded him.

Rohit Reddy had defeated Mahender Reddy during the 2018 on Congress ticket and later joined BRS. Since then, both these leaders were at loggerheads and fought openly in the constituency on several occasions. Both these leaders complained against each other in front of the party leadership.

However, after Rohit Reddy's name was announced in the list and Mahender Reddy was assured of taking in the cabinet both the leaders seems to have forgot their rivalry.



